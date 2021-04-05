Man found dead in hotel room

Five persons including two women taken into custody

A 34-year-old man was murdered in Karamana late Saturday by a gang that is suspected to have been operating a prostitution racket in the city.

Five persons including two women have been taken into custody.

According to the Karamana police, Vaishak, who resides in Melarannoor, was found dead in a hotel room in Karamana.

The police said he had been stabbed several times on various parts of his body including his genitals.

While the police were yet to disclose the circumstances that led to the incident, an argument over a prostitution racket that was being run from an apartment in Thalliyil is suspected to have resulted in the murder.

While the illicit operation is suspected to be led by one of the women who has been apprehended, Vaishak is believed to have been murdered by another person, who hails from Manacaud in the city.

Arrests were yet to be recorded in the case, the police said.