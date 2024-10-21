Man found dead at Varkala, police launch probe

In a suspected case of murder, the blood-stained body of a man was found under suspicious circumstances at Varkala on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Biju, also known as Painter Biju, from Vettoor. His body was found in a sitting position in a pool of blood on the verandah of a shop, approximately 100 m from the office of the Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) around 7.30 a.m.

The body showed visible injuries on the head and hands. The body has been sent to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.