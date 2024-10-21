ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead at Varkala, police launch probe

Published - October 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of murder, the blood-stained body of a man was found under suspicious circumstances at Varkala on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Biju, also known as Painter Biju, from Vettoor. His body was found in a sitting position in a pool of blood on the verandah of a shop, approximately 100 m from the office of the Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) around 7.30 a.m.

The body showed visible injuries on the head and hands. The body has been sent to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

