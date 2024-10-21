GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man found dead at Varkala, police launch probe

Published - October 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of murder, the blood-stained body of a man was found under suspicious circumstances at Varkala on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Biju, also known as Painter Biju, from Vettoor. His body was found in a sitting position in a pool of blood on the verandah of a shop, approximately 100 m from the office of the Varkala Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) around 7.30 a.m.

The body showed visible injuries on the head and hands. The body has been sent to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.