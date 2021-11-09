Man fined for minor driving vehicle

IDUKKI

The Thodupuzha chief judicial magistrate court on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the father of a boy who drove a vehicle without licence.

The case was registered on May 5, 2021 when the minor was at the wheel when a Motor Vehicles Department enforcement squad was checking vehicles at Vengallur Junction in Thodupuzha.

The vehicle was seized and a case registered for the minor driving the vehicle.

The court imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the father of the boy, a Kumaramangalam resident, for allowing him to drive the vehicle. In the order, there is a provision for a month’s jail term in case the fine is not paid.

Idukki Enforcement RTO (regional transport officer) P.A. Nazir said vehicle checking would be intensified in the coming days to check whether minors were driving vehicles.

He said in the wake of opening of educational institutions, there were chances of similar incidents. Action would be taken against rash driving and improper display of registration number, he said.