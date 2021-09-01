Man files complaint against dead wife’s family

KANNUR

01 September 2021 22:41 IST

Not aware of audio messages circulating in social media: police

The husband of Sunisha, who committed suicide allegedly due to domestic violence, lodged a complaint with the police against her family members, on Wednesday.

Sunisha had hanged herself at her husband’s house on Monday. Her family alleged that she had committed suicide due to harassment and domestic violence by her in-laws.

The husband, Vijesh, in the complaint given to the district police, said that his wife’s family had made false allegations against him and his family members. He said that after the marriage, Sunisha had asked for her various certificates but her family had refused to hand them over.

Advertising

Advertising

Sunisha was upset that her family did not cooperate in any way.

He alleged that he and Sunisha were chased away when they reached the house after learning of her uncle’s death. Meanwhile, the Payyannur police on Wednesday took statements from Sunisha’s friends and relatives in connection with the death.

Sunisha’s phone has been submitted to the court. The police said it would be handed over for scientific tests as soon as the court gave its approval.

The police said that no one had told them about alleged audio messages of Sunisha currently circulating in the social media.