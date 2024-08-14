Man feared abducted by gang after waylaying autorickshaw

A five-member gang allegedly abducted a man who was travelling in an autorickshaw from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the KSRTC bus station in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Vanchiyoor Police, the man who was speaking in Tamil to the autorickshaw driver wanted to catch a bus to Nagercoil. He did not arrive in any of the flights, but is suspected to have gone to the airport to meet someone.

A gang which arrived in a car waylaid the autorickshaw near Sreekandeswaram around 12.30 a.m. After forcibly shifting the passenger into the car, the gang sped away. The Police recovered the vehicle which was allegedly used for the abduction from Vallakadavu on Wednesday. According to the police, the investigation team has zeroed in on a few suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.