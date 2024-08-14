GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man feared abducted by gang after waylaying autorickshaw

Police find vehicle allegedly used for abduction from Vallakadavu on Wednesday, zero in on a few suspects.

Updated - August 14, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 10:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member gang allegedly abducted a man who was travelling in an autorickshaw from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the KSRTC bus station in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Vanchiyoor Police, the man who was speaking in Tamil to the autorickshaw driver wanted to catch a bus to Nagercoil. He did not arrive in any of the flights, but is suspected to have gone to the airport to meet someone.

A gang which arrived in a car waylaid the autorickshaw near Sreekandeswaram around 12.30 a.m. After forcibly shifting the passenger into the car, the gang sped away. The Police recovered the vehicle which was allegedly used for the abduction from Vallakadavu on Wednesday. According to the police, the investigation team has zeroed in on a few suspects.

