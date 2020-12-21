Kerala

Man falls to death from hospital building

A 69-year-old man who sustained injuries in an alleged scuffle with his son was found dead, reportedly after falling from a hospital building, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmana Gowda of Bandadka. On December 1, Gowda and his son had a heated argument, which eventually turned physical. The son reportedly attacked his father with a stick. An injured Gowda was later admitted to a hospital.

According to the police, Gowda jumped from the building when his son-in-law went out to buy food.

Gowda was found dead on the ground following a search.

