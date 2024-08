In a tragic incident, a young man who came to attend a wedding ceremony at Bharananganam in Kottayam district of Kerala fell to death from the balcony of an apartment.

The deceased was identified as Ambady Santosh, a native of Kothamangalam.

The accident took place around 12.30 a.m on Monday. A police case was registered and the body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination.