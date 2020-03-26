Man falls to death at hospital

A 37-year-old Tamil Nadu native on Wednesday evening allegedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of Kannur Government Medical College Hospital where he underwent treatment for a leg injury.

According to the Pariyaram police, the deceased was identified as Murugan, a native of Salem, who was residing in a rented room at Mayyil near Kannur.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 23 after he fell down on the roadside and injured his leg. He allegedly jumped off the building soon after he was discharged.

The police have registered a case in this connection and probe is on. The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting the suicide prevention helpline of Maitri — 0484-2540530 or Thanal — 0495-2760000.