Man falls off Palliyodam, drowns in Pampa

A 55-year-old man drowned in the Pampa River on Monday after falling off a Palliyodam (snake boat) on the way to attend the Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, the annual ritualistic mass feast at Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Aranmula.

The deceased was identified as Joseph Thomas, a teacher at Marthoma High School in Kuriyannoor. The incident occurred in the morning when Joseph developed uneasiness while on board the boat, lost his balance, and fell into the water.

Upon receiving an alert, a scuba diving team from the Fire and Rescue Services searched the area and recovered the body about an hour and a half later. The body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination.