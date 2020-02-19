Kerala

Man falls from Dubai flat, dies

A 25-year-old man from Kerala allegedly fell to death from a residential apartment in Dubai, sources said on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place in Silicon Oasis.

Sabeel Rahman, a planning engineer who has been living in Dubai since 2018, fell off a building near his work site on Monday, said Naseer Vatanapally, a social worker. Mr. Vatanapally is assisting the family to repatriate his mortal remains back home to Tirur in Malappuram district, the Khaleej Times has reported.

“The case is a bit unusual. We’re not sure why he went to the building near his worksite,” said the social worker.

“His family is unaware of any issues he may have faced,” he added.

