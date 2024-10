A man exiled from Thrissur under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) was apprehended by the city police for allegedly possessing 26gm of MDMA.

The arrested person is Anoop, 37, from Kalloor in Thrissur. He was apprehended in a raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force of the Kochi City Police in Thrikkakara. Anoop is a suspect in several cases, including attempted murder and drug peddling.”