KALPETTA 07 June 2020 00:17 IST
Man escapes from quarantine facility
Updated: 07 June 2020 00:17 IST
He came illegally from Karnataka
A 42-year-old man who returned from Karnataka a few days ago and was quarantined at a government facility at Tholpetty near Kattikulam in the district escaped from there on Saturday.
Manikkuttan of Chittedath at Vakathanam in Kottayam had illegally entered the State a few days ago through the Tholpetty checkpost, and was institutionally quarantined by the Thirunelly grama panchayat authorities at a private lodge.
The Thirunelly police have registered a case.
