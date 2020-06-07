Man escapes from quarantine facility

A 42-year-old man who returned from Karnataka a few days ago and was quarantined at a government facility at Tholpetty near Kattikulam in the district escaped from there on Saturday.

Manikkuttan of Chittedath at Vakathanam in Kottayam had illegally entered the State a few days ago through the Tholpetty checkpost, and was institutionally quarantined by the Thirunelly grama panchayat authorities at a private lodge.

The Thirunelly police have registered a case.