Man ends life at GH isolation ward

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 July 2020 21:45 IST

Pallithura native’s swab result awaited

A 48-year-old Pallithura native who was admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward at General Hospital here was found dead on Friday. He was found hanging in his room around 4.30 p.m. He was admitted to the hospital on July 27 after being referred from the Pallithura primary health centre where he sought treatment for fever.

At the General Hospital, his swab was collected and sent for testing. The swab was later found to be untraceable owing to “clerical or transportation error,” necessitating his extended stay at the hospital for another swab collection after 48 hours.

Counselling

However, he started to exhibit abnormal behaviour and insomnia in the past two days. As counselling by a psychiatrist and a psychologist turned futile, the health authorities decided to refer him to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

The result of his swab collected on Thursday is awaited. The Cantonment police have registered a case of unnatural death.

This is the fourth suicide to be reported in the district among people in quarantine.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056).