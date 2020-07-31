Man ends life at GH isolation ward

A 48-year-old Pallithura native who was admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward at General Hospital here was found dead on Friday. He was found hanging in his room around 4.30 p.m. He was admitted to the hospital on July 27 after being referred from the Pallithura primary health centre where he sought treatment for fever.
At the General Hospital, his swab was collected and sent for testing. The swab was later found to be untraceable owing to “clerical or transportation error,” necessitating his extended stay at the hospital for another swab collection after 48 hours.
Counselling
However, he started to exhibit abnormal behaviour and insomnia in the past two days. As counselling by a psychiatrist and a psychologist turned futile, the health authorities decided to refer him to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Friday.
The result of his swab collected on Thursday is awaited. The Cantonment police have registered a case of unnatural death.
This is the fourth suicide to be reported in the district among people in quarantine.
(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath