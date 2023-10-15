Man ends life after killing son at Mannar

October 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 32-year-old man ended his life after allegedly killing his four-year-old son at Mannar in Alappuzha on Sunday.

According to the Mannar police, the deceased were identified as Midhun Kumar and son Delvin of Kuttamperoor. The police said that their bodies were found by the parents of Midhun in the latter’s bedroom in the morning.

Officials suspect that Midhun killed his son and committed suicide on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. No motive has been established so far, the police said.

Delvin was reportedly strangled to death. Midhun’s wife is a nurse and is working abroad.

