ADVERTISEMENT

Man ends life after killing son at Mannar

October 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The police says no motive has been established so far

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man ended his life after allegedly killing his four-year-old son at Mannar in Alappuzha on Sunday.

According to the Mannar police, the deceased were identified as Midhun Kumar and son Delvin of Kuttamperoor. The police said that their bodies were found by the parents of Midhun in the latter’s bedroom in the morning.

Officials suspect that Midhun killed his son and committed suicide on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. No motive has been established so far, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delvin was reportedly strangled to death. Midhun’s wife is a nurse and is working abroad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US