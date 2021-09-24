Man ends life after killing infant son, hacking wife

KANNUR

24 September 2021 22:46 IST

A man hacked to death his nine-month-old baby and critically wounded his wife before dying by suicide at Kudiyanmala in the district on Friday.

According to the police, Satheesan, 31, locked his mother in a room and hacked to death his nine-month-old child Dhyan Dev. Satheesan’s wife Anju is in a critical condition and has been moved to the intensive care unit of a private hospital. The incident took place around 9.30 a.m. in their house.

According to local residents, Satheesan had been suffering from mental problems and was on medication. Satheesan, who was working abroad, married Anju seven years ago.

Satheesan’s body was shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

The police have, meanwhile, started an investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and DISHA- 1056