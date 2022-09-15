Man electrocuted from wild animal trap

The police examining the body of a man was electrocuted in a field at Elappully in Palakkad district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

A young man was found electrocuted from an electric trap set for wild boars in a paddy field at Kunnachi near Elappully in the district on Thursday. The body of Vineet, 28, was found in the paddy field near his house when the farm owner came to check the electric trap he set for wild boars.

The farm owner, Daivasahayam, surrendered before the police. He reportedly alerted the police about the accident, and surrendered before them.

Power from pump house

Local people had seen Vineet until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The police said the accident could have happened after that. KSEB officials who examined the power lines said that electricity was taken from a pump house for the wild boar trap. They also found several traps in the area, which had witnessed an increasing presence of wild boars in recent months.

Elephant electrocution

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in connection with the electrocution of an elephant at Nochipully near Mundur in the district. A 15-year-old wild elephant was found electrocuted from a wild boar trap in a field at Nochipully on Wednesday.

Those arrested were brothers Ajith, 24, Ajeesh, 23, and Sijith, 21. They were booked for poaching under the Wild Life Protection Act.

The accused confessed that they had set the electric trap for capturing deer and wild boar on Tuesday night. They were absconding since Wednesday morning.