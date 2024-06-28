Man electrocuted after stepping on live wire

A 68-year-old man was electrocuted after he accidentally stepped on a live electric wire near Marayamuttom on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Babu, 68, of Nadoorkolla. The incident occurred at Chaikottukonam when the deceased was walking on a road. The overhead power cable had apparently been snapped after a coconut tree fell on it two days ago.

Following the postmortem examination at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, irate local residents took the dead body to the Marayamuttom office of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in protest against the alleged lapse on the part of the officials in reconnecting the electric line. The agitation was called off after senior officials intervened and assured prompt action in the issue.