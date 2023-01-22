ADVERTISEMENT

Man ‘dupes’ woman with fake job promise, held

January 22, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a woman of ₹11,000 with the promise of a job in the Khadi Board.

The Vilappilsala police arrested Sarith, 30, of Balaramapuram, Athiyannur. He received the amount from a Chettakode resident. Later, he also made sexually coloured remarks against her over the phone, according to the police.

Saritha also goes by names such as Sarath, Manu, Nandu, and Nithin, a statement from the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) said. He was living in a rented house in the Vilappilsala police limits. His modus operandi was to keep an eye out for poor women, secure their phone numbers using other women, contact them over phone in a woman’s voice and promise them jobs in various establishments, the police said.

