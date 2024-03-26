ADVERTISEMENT

Man dumps body of accident victim in paddy field, arrested 

March 26, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old jewellery trader for allegedly dumping the body of a man who was run over by his car in a paddy field.

Ravi, 55, of Palakkad was run over by Vishal’s car near his house on Sunday. Vishal told the police that he didn’t notice Ravi as he was lying on the roadside in an inebriated state.

Vishal said that he was confused about what to do with the Ravi’s body, and hence dumped it in the paddy field near Kuttumukku.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The postmortem report indicated that an accident led to Ravi’s death. The police checked CCTV footage in the area and traced Vishal’s car. During interrogation Vishal confessed to the crime.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to destroy evidence against Vishal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US