Man dumps body of accident victim in paddy field, arrested 

March 26, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old jewellery trader for allegedly dumping the body of a man who was run over by his car in a paddy field.

Ravi, 55, of Palakkad was run over by Vishal’s car near his house on Sunday. Vishal told the police that he didn’t notice Ravi as he was lying on the roadside in an inebriated state.

Vishal said that he was confused about what to do with the Ravi’s body, and hence dumped it in the paddy field near Kuttumukku.

The postmortem report indicated that an accident led to Ravi’s death. The police checked CCTV footage in the area and traced Vishal’s car. During interrogation Vishal confessed to the crime.

The police have registered a case of murder and attempt to destroy evidence against Vishal.

