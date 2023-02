February 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A man drowned in the Muthalapozhi estuary on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as B. Manesh, 38, a painter, who hailed from Karyavattom. The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. when he was fishing. He fell into the sea after losing balance. Despite being rescued during a search operation conducted by the Coastal Police and some fishermen, Manesh’s life could not be saved. He was confirmed dead at the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.