Kerala

Man drowns in Mattannur

The torrential rain and flooding in the district has claimed one life.

A 54-year-old man drowned after falling into a canal in the vicinity of his house at Mattannur. The polce said the victim had been identified as K. Padamanabhan, resident of Kuzhikkal. The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 3:39:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-drowns-in-mattannur/article28919325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY