Man drowns after falling from houseboat in Alappuzha

Published - October 13, 2024 06:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man drowned in the backwaters after falling off a houseboat at Punnamada in Alappuzha on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rajeev Raghavan of Kothanalloor in Kottayam.

According to the Alappuzha North police, Raghavan, part of a 12-member team on a leisure trip, went missing from the vessel after going to sleep in the early hours of Sunday. After assuming that he might have fallen into the water, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services department launched a search and rescue operation. His body was found trapped under another vessel in the afternoon.

