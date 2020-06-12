KeralaPALAKKAD 12 June 2020 00:10 IST
Man drives off with car for sale, held
Updated: 12 June 2020 00:10 IST
The police arrested a man who tried to escape with a car that was for sale at Varod near Ottapalam on Thursday.
Abdul Javad, 35, from Nirmalagiri, Kannur, was arrested after he hit a few other vehicles while trying to escape with the car.
Local people stopped Javad at Kuttikkod when his car hit an autorickshaw, two scooters and a pickup van.
The police registered cases against him for theft and causing accidents.
