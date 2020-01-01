Kerala

Man dies of suspected food poisoning

more-in

A middle-aged man died of suspected food poisoning, while 23 other residents of Divya Karunya Ashram Charitable Trust at Thaliparamba here were admitted to various hospitals on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gunda Rao, 42, a native of Andhra Pradesh. His body was shifted to the Kannur Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, for post-mortem. The remaining 23 residents were admitted to the Oduvally Community Health Centre, Thaliparamba Taluk Hospital, and the Kannur Medical College Hospitals.

The police said the condition of those undergoing treatment was stable, and that they were under observation.

The ashram at Oduvally functions as a rehabilitation centre for psychiatric patients. The residents were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting after having ghee rice. The food was donated by the student alumni of Naduvil Higher Secondary School.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 1:57:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-dies-of-suspected-food-poisoning/article30447406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY