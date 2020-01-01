Man dies of suspected food poisoning

A middle-aged man died of suspected food poisoning, while 23 other residents of Divya Karunya Ashram Charitable Trust at Thaliparamba here were admitted to various hospitals on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gunda Rao, 42, a native of Andhra Pradesh. His body was shifted to the Kannur Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, for post-mortem. The remaining 23 residents were admitted to the Oduvally Community Health Centre, Thaliparamba Taluk Hospital, and the Kannur Medical College Hospitals.

The police said the condition of those undergoing treatment was stable, and that they were under observation.

The ashram at Oduvally functions as a rehabilitation centre for psychiatric patients. The residents were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting after having ghee rice. The food was donated by the student alumni of Naduvil Higher Secondary School.