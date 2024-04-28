ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies of sunstroke in Kannur

April 28, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old man, a native of Pandakkal in Mahe, who was under treatment after suffering sunstroke, died at a private hospital at Chala in Kannur on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as U.M. Viswanathan.

Viswanathan reportedly suffered sunstroke while he was working for a well construction project at Nedumbram. He was rushed to the social health centre at Pallur where he received primary medical treatment. Subsequently, he was shifted to the Cooperative Hospital at Manjodi, Thalassery, as his condition worsened. He was then shifted to a hospital in Kannur for specialised treatment. He passed away in the early hours of the day.

Viswanathan is survived by his wife Prajisha and children Vishnupriya and Vinayapriya.

