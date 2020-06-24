Kerala

Man dies of hack injuries

A man who was under treatment after having been hacked by a gang at Panamanna near Ottapalam three weeks ago, died on Tuesday.

Vinod, 32, succumbed to the deep wounds he suffered in an attack that took place on May 31. His brother, Ramachandran, 29, was also attacked. The police said the hacking was in vengeance for the attack on an SDPI leader.

The police registered a case against 11 persons, and two of them were arrested. Manaf, 36, and Abdurahman, 34, are in judicial custody.

