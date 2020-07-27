Man dies of COVID-19 in Malappuram

A 71-year-old man from Tirurangadi died of COVID-19 on Sunday. His source of coronavirus infection could not be traced, said district health officials.

He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri with acute pneumonia on July 18. He was tested positive on July 19.

He had suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), blood pressure and diabetic issues. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and type 2 respiratory failure.

He was given plasma therapy, Tocilizumab and Remdesivir injections as per the directive of the State Medical Board. Although he showed signs of improvement, he developed septicemia on Thursday, and died on Sunday morning.