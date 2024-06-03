ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies of burns after setting wife, son on fire

Published - June 03, 2024 12:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A man who set his wife, son, and himself on fire at Varkala on Sunday evening has died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Rajendran, of Palayamkunnu in Chemmaruthy village in Ayiroor police station limits.

His wife Bindu and son Amal have been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital with severe burns.

Bindu, who lived away from Rajendran, reached his house in the afternoon to pick up some of her things. After an argument broke out, Rajendran poured an inflammable substance, suspected to be paint thinner, on them and set them afire before immolating self. Bindu and Amal fled the house. By the time local residents reached the house on hearing the commotion, Rajendran had died. The fire force and the police took Bindu and Amal to hospital. The Ayiroor police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US