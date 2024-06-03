GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man dies of burns after setting wife, son on fire

Published - June 03, 2024 12:03 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A man who set his wife, son, and himself on fire at Varkala on Sunday evening has died.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendran, of Palayamkunnu in Chemmaruthy village in Ayiroor police station limits.

His wife Bindu and son Amal have been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital with severe burns.

Bindu, who lived away from Rajendran, reached his house in the afternoon to pick up some of her things. After an argument broke out, Rajendran poured an inflammable substance, suspected to be paint thinner, on them and set them afire before immolating self. Bindu and Amal fled the house. By the time local residents reached the house on hearing the commotion, Rajendran had died. The fire force and the police took Bindu and Amal to hospital. The Ayiroor police have registered a case.

