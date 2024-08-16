ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank

Published - August 16, 2024 10:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Another worker, who entered the tank to save the victim, also fainted and was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services officials

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old worker died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at Peyad on Friday, Fire and Rescue Services officials said. The victim was identified as Rajendran of Ottasekharamangalam.

Ratheesh, another worker, who entered the tank to save him, also fainted. Fire and Rescue Services officers from the Kattakada unit had rushed to the spot on being alerted. Both workers were then lifted out of the tank by a fire force official. The tank, situated in the compound of a private residence on the Bhajanamadom road, had a small entrance.

