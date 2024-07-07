ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies in road accident in Kottayam

Published - July 07, 2024 06:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was killed after the autorickshaw he was riding in collided with a car near Kanakkari on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Jayaprasad, a native of Elappara who was residing near Kanakkari, lost his life in the accident that occurred around 12 noon.

According to the police, the autorickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a car that had stopped abruptly, leading to the collision with an oncoming vehicle. Jayaprasad was rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, but was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US