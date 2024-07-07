Man dies in road accident in Kottayam

A 50-year-old man was killed after the autorickshaw he was riding in collided with a car near Kanakkari on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Jayaprasad, a native of Elappara who was residing near Kanakkari, lost his life in the accident that occurred around 12 noon.

According to the police, the autorickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a car that had stopped abruptly, leading to the collision with an oncoming vehicle. Jayaprasad was rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, but was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.