Man dies in gaur attack

May 19, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

A 65-year-old man identified as Edamulakkal resident Samuel Varghese was killed in a gaur attack here on Friday.

Reportedly, he was gored to death by the animal while standing at a rubber plantation at the back of his house. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, his life could not be saved. The gaur, driven away by the residents, was later found dead. Varghese, an expatriate, had arrived in Kollam on Thursday night, and the attack took place while he was talking to a rubber tapper. Though the gaur also attacked the tapper, he climbed a tree to dodge the animal. According to residents, wildlife attacks are not very common in the area, but the gaur was spotted a couple of days ago and the information was passed to Forest department officials.