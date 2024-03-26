GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies in fire at garbage yard in Wayanad

March 26, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man was charred to death in a fire at a garbage yard near Chulliyodu town in Nenmeni grama panchayat in Wayanad on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Bhaskaran of Ambalakkunnu Paniya tribal settlement near Chulliyodu. The incident took place around 11 p.m.

Bhaskaran, a cattle caretaker, was sleeping in a makeshift plastic shed near the market, where Haritha Karma Sena volunteers had dumped plastic garbage after collecting it from houses in the panchayat.

Two fire units were pressed into service from the Sulthan Bathery fire station to douse the fire. Bhaskaran’s body was recovered during a joint search by police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.