Man dies in fire at garbage yard in Wayanad

March 26, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

A 60-year-old man was charred to death in a fire at a garbage yard near Chulliyodu town in Nenmeni grama panchayat in Wayanad on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Bhaskaran of Ambalakkunnu Paniya tribal settlement near Chulliyodu. The incident took place around 11 p.m.

Bhaskaran, a cattle caretaker, was sleeping in a makeshift plastic shed near the market, where Haritha Karma Sena volunteers had dumped plastic garbage after collecting it from houses in the panchayat.

Two fire units were pressed into service from the Sulthan Bathery fire station to douse the fire. Bhaskaran’s body was recovered during a joint search by police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.