February 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A 72-year-old man at Nenmeni, near Kollengode, in the district died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees on Wednesday. Pazhanimala, 72, was attacked by the bees while he was returning from a tea shop in the morning. He ran and entered a private mill for cover, where he collapsed. The mill owner took Pazhanimala to a hospital, but could not save his life. A few others were also attacked by the bees. They were treated at different hospitals near Kollengode.