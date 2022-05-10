Man dies in accident in lift

A 54-year-old man died after he was reportedly crushed in the space between an open lift and the shaft at a shop in Ambalamukku on Tuesday.

The Fire and Rescue Service identified the man as Satheesh Kumar K.G., 'Lakshmi Nilayam,' Chathumukku, Nemom. He was an employee of the sanitary ware shop where the accident occurred on Tuesday morning. It is presumed that the accident occurred while Satheesh Kumar was on his way down on the lift that was used to move goods between floors. His body was found trapped between the second and third floors.

According to a Fire and Rescue official of the Chenkalchoola unit who responded to the alert shortly after 11.45 a.m., the lift was an open one with no walls and lacked safety features. Although Mr. Satheesh Kumar was rushed to the Government Hospital, Peroorkada, he could not be saved. The Peroorkada police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.