Man dies; food poison suspected 

April 02, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old man, who was admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital after he collapsed and vomited blood died in the hospital on Sunday. The deceased was Saseendran Ammanath of Avanur. Food poison is suspected to be the cause of death.

Four more persons from his house have been admitted in the hospital with same symptoms. They include his wife Geetha, his mother Kamalakshi, and two workers Sreeramachandran and Chandran, who were employed for plucking coconuts from their compound. Condition of one of the workers is reported to be critical. It is suspected that they suffered food poison from the idly they consumed for breakfast. It is not confirmed.

