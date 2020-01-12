Man dies due to alleged medical negligence

Relatives of a man who died at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Manjeri filed a police complaint here on Saturday alleging medical negligence.

The family of Prakasan Palathingal sought action against the medical staff at the hospital.

Prakasan was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning with ear pain.

The relatives said that he was given two injections in the afternoon.

They said that Prakasan died soon after the second injection.

They alleged that either wrong medicine or overdose killed him.