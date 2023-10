October 29, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 53-year-old man died after a wooden log fell on him while unloading logs from a truck, at a timber mill, in Kayamkulam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Benny Thomas of Erumely in Kottayam. The Kayamkulam police said that the victim slipped and fell from the vehicle. A log toppled and fell on him. Though he was rushed to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.