October 29, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 53-year-old man died after a wooden log fell on him while unloading logs from a truck, at a timber mill, in Kayamkulam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Benny Thomas of Erumely in Kottayam. The Kayamkulam police said that the victim slipped and fell from the vehicle. A log toppled and fell on him. Though he was rushed to a hospital, his life could not be saved.