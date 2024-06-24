ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after tree falls on moving car

Updated - June 24, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 07:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The deceased was travelling with his family, including his pregnant daughter, when a tree came crashing on their car at Villanchira, near Neriamangalam. A KSRTC bus was also damaged in the incident

Sandeep Vellaram

The damaged car after a tree fell on it at Villanchira near Neriamangalam on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 63-year-old man was killed and three others, including a pregnant woman, were injured after a tree fell on a moving car and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Villanchira, near Neriamangalam, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kuppamalayil Joseph, a resident of Pandippara near Kattappana in Idukki. Joseph’s wife Annakkutty, 58, daughter Anjumol, 28, and son-in-law Joby John, 32, a Rajakumari resident, were injured in the accident.

The damaged KSRTC bus after a tree fell on it at Villanchira, near Neryamangalam, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday around 2 p.m when the family was returning from a hospital at Kothamangalam. When their vehicle reached Villanchira, a big tree got uprooted due to heavy rain and wind and fell over the moving car and the KSRTC bus. The occupants of the mangled car were taken out after a huge effort and admitted to a private hospital at Kothamangalam. Though the rear side of the KSRTC bus was fully damaged, the passengers had a narrow escape.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the police and local residents carried out the rescue efforts.

Minutes before the accident, another tree fell on the road at Villanchira. Meanwhile at Cheeyappara along the highway, a tree came crashing on a roadside shop. No one was injured.

