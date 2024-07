A man died after slipping off a cliff at Vellarimedu waterfalls near Kollengode in the district on July 10. Suresh, 26, a welding worker from Ethanoor, Koduvayur, met with the accident while visiting the waterfalls along with friends. A team of Fire and Rescue Services from Kollengode found a badly-injured Suresh from among the rocks after a search. They brought him out of the ravine in the forest in a stretcher, but could not save his life.