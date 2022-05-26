Man dies after falling off train

Victim accidentally opens compartment door

A 43-year-old man was killed reportedly after falling off a moving train near Kottayam. The deceased has been identified as A.C. Ajikumar.

The incident came to light when locals found his body near the railway track at Channanikkadu on Thursday morning. Preliminary investigations suggested that the victim, a native of Idukki who was residing at Adoor, fell off the train after accidentally opening the compartment door .

The Chingavanom police have booked a case. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam.