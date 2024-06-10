ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after falling into highway construction pit in Kannur

Published - June 10, 2024 08:52 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man died after his two-wheeler plunged into a pit at a national highway construction site on Sunday night.

B.V. Riyas, a resident of Taliparamba, was riding his two-wheeler on the road leading to MGM College, Pilathara, when his bike fell into a water-filled pit around a culvert on the service road. The pit was part of the ongoing national highway development project. Passers-by found his body later in the night and alerted the authorities.

Though he was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, Riyas was pronounced dead on arrival. Local residents have raised concerns over safety measures at the construction site, demanding immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

