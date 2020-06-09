KeralaAlappuzha 09 June 2020 20:22 IST
Man dies after consuming sanitiser
A 56-year-old person died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser. The deceased has been identified as V.K. Santhosh, of Sanathanam Ward, Alappuzha municipality.
According to the police, the deceased consumed sanitiser on May 28. After his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. He died on Monday.
